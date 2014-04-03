AXS Orders Third Season Of 'Tom Green Live'

AXS TV has ordered a third round of 13 episodes of the comedic talk show Tom Green Live. AXS added the talker to its Thursday-night lineup last October.

The second season ends April 3 after an episode featuring Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The show's third season will premiere on Thursday, June 12, in its regular 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET time slot.

Guests on so far have included Richard Belzer, Howie Mandel, Artie Lange, and Andrew Dice Clay, as well as skateboarding master Tony Hawk.

In season two, Green drank whiskey and chewed tobacco with newsman Dan Rather; reunited the high-flying comedy duo Cheech & Chong; and visited with Dancing wWith the Stars favorite Andy Dick and Saturday Night Live legend Norm Macdonald.

