AWRT Announces Gracie Award Winners

American Women in Radio & Television announced the 2008 winners of the annual Gracie Awards, which recognize exemplary programming created by, produced for and about women, as well as individuals who have contributed to the industry.

This year’s winners include Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, Saving Grace’s Holly Hunter, American Idol’s Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Heroes’ Ali Larter, Today’s Hoda Kotb, Harpo Radio’s Dr. Maya Angelou, CBS News’ Nancy Giles, CNN’s Heroes: An All Star Tribute, Lifetime Television’s Army Wives, Oxygen’s Who Cares About the Girls, CNBC’s The Suze Orman Show, WE tv’s Wedding Central and MTV’s Half of Us Special.

“The strength and diversity of this year’s Gracie Award winners is a testament to the vital presence of women in the industry,” said 2007-08 AWRT chair Mary Bennett, executive vice president, marketing division of the Radio Advertising Bureau, in a statement. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on them.”

The Gracie Awards will be held May 28 at the Marriott Marquis in New York, and will be hosted by E! Entertainment Television’s Giuliana Rancic.