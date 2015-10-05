AwesomenessTV Links With Endemol Shine

AwesomenessTV and Endemol Shine Group entered into a strategic partnership to extend AwesomenessTV’s brand overseas.

As part of the deal, Endemol Shine's Endemol Beyond will launch local language, owned and operated AwesomenessTV channels in key markets outside the U.S., including the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Brazil.

The partnership will take advantage of AwesomenessTV franchises including Cheerleaders and interview-based strand IMO. Endemol Shine Group will work with AwesomenessTV to distribute formats as well as finished digital and television series, such as the highly successful sketch comedy series AwesomenessTV on Nickelodeon.

“Partnering with Endemol Shine Group will enable us to expand our footprint to reach teen audiences in their local languages with content produced just for them,” said Brian Robbins, CEO and founder, AwesomenessTV. “We will also be able to offer creative talent in these markets the same opportunities as those in the U.S., including brand deals, marketing support and premium production.”

New original content created under the agreement will include long-form AwesomenessTV series and formats for both digital video and television distribution.

“AwesomenessTV and Endemol Shine Group are ideally matched as two creatively driven companies with fast growing digital networks that break the mold of the traditional MCN,” said George Ramme, managing director, international, Endemol Beyond. “AwesomenessTV has undergone explosive growth in recent years by building a powerful global brand, which already has a loyal worldwide fan base outside the U.S. This partnership will amplify both their network and ours, whilst launching new talent and content with strong advertiser appeal, which can play across digital and TV platforms around the world.”