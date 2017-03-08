Award-Winning Baseball Director Bill Webb Dies

Bill Webb, legendary director of baseball broadcasts for Fox Sports and SNY, died Tuesday at age 70.

He died of complications due to cancer at Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey.

During his career, Webb directed 17 World Series, won more than 40 Emmys and helped make New York Mets games watchable, even when the team on the field wasn’t very good.

"Today is a painfully sad day for everyone at Fox Sports,” said Eric Shanks, president, COO & executive producer of Fox Sports. "Bill Webb was a pioneer in sports broadcast television, and no one is more part of the fabric of Fox Sports’ baseball family than Webby. Our hearts go out to Bill’s entire family including his wife Cyndi and children Matt, Erin and Samantha."

Fox Sports is assembling a tribute video that will air across its networks. The tribute will be voiced by Joe Buck.

Webb was unable to work on Fox’s broadcast of the 2015 World Series featuring the Mets and the 2016 World Series, won by the Chicago Cubs, because of his illness.

Fox Sports’ baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal remembered Webb with a tribute that can be found online.

Webb joined Fox Sports shortly after it was formed in 1996.

Before that Webb was at ABC Sports, Madison Square Garden and WWOR, where he directed Mets games featuring analyst Tim McCarver.

He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in November.