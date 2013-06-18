Auto, Cosmetics Execs Join Women at NBCU Board

Female executives from industries as diverse as automotive

and cosmetics are among those newly added to the Women at NBCU Advisory board.

The board is a think tank that meets several times a year to

discuss issues involved in marketing to women.

Among those added to the board are Kim Brink, VP of

marketing for NASCAR; Bobbi Brown, founder and chief creative officer of Bobbi

Brown Cosmetics; Michelle Byrd, copresident, Games for Change; Kim McCullough,

brand VP, Land Rover; Michelle Peluso, Gilt Groupe; and Marisa Thalberg, VP of

global digital marketing, Estee Lauder Cos.

The board has included female executives from top markete3rs

including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks and L'Oreal.

Also added to the board were figures from the media and advertising

world: Amy Miles, CEO Regal

Entertainment Group; Natalie Morales, news anchor, NBC News' Today; Christina Norman, executive

editors, HuffPost BlackVoices; Dawn Ostroff, president, Conde Nast

Entertainment; Jonelle Procope, president/CEO, Apollo Theater; Keri Putnam,

executive director, Sundance Institute; Linda Johnson Rice, chairman, Johnson

Publishing; Maria Shriver, special anchor, NBC News; Nita Song, president, IW

Group; Salaam Coleman Smith, president, Style Network, Adaora Udoji, founder

and managing director, The Boshia Group; Alexandra Wallace, senior VP, NBC News

and Carol Watson, president, Tangerine-Watson and president of Advertising

Women of New York.

The board is cochaired by Lauren Zalaznick, executive VP of

NBCUniversal's media innovation & cross company initiatives. The board also

has a digital subcommittee called Women@NBCU that is cochaired by Zalaznick and

Nick Lehman, president of digital for NBCU's media innovation & cross

company initiatives.

"The

accomplished, professional women who comprise our Women at NBCU Advisory Board

are what make our meetings insightful, inspiring, and fun forums," Zalaznick

said in a statement. "I'm honored to bring this new group of extraordinary

women onto the board, and look forward to discussing the challenges and fresh

ideas that can benefit all our respective businesses."