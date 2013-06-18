Auto, Cosmetics Execs Join Women at NBCU Board
Female executives from industries as diverse as automotive
and cosmetics are among those newly added to the Women at NBCU Advisory board.
The board is a think tank that meets several times a year to
discuss issues involved in marketing to women.
Among those added to the board are Kim Brink, VP of
marketing for NASCAR; Bobbi Brown, founder and chief creative officer of Bobbi
Brown Cosmetics; Michelle Byrd, copresident, Games for Change; Kim McCullough,
brand VP, Land Rover; Michelle Peluso, Gilt Groupe; and Marisa Thalberg, VP of
global digital marketing, Estee Lauder Cos.
The board has included female executives from top markete3rs
including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks and L'Oreal.
Also added to the board were figures from the media and advertising
world: Amy Miles, CEO Regal
Entertainment Group; Natalie Morales, news anchor, NBC News' Today; Christina Norman, executive
editors, HuffPost BlackVoices; Dawn Ostroff, president, Conde Nast
Entertainment; Jonelle Procope, president/CEO, Apollo Theater; Keri Putnam,
executive director, Sundance Institute; Linda Johnson Rice, chairman, Johnson
Publishing; Maria Shriver, special anchor, NBC News; Nita Song, president, IW
Group; Salaam Coleman Smith, president, Style Network, Adaora Udoji, founder
and managing director, The Boshia Group; Alexandra Wallace, senior VP, NBC News
and Carol Watson, president, Tangerine-Watson and president of Advertising
Women of New York.
The board is cochaired by Lauren Zalaznick, executive VP of
NBCUniversal's media innovation & cross company initiatives. The board also
has a digital subcommittee called Women@NBCU that is cochaired by Zalaznick and
Nick Lehman, president of digital for NBCU's media innovation & cross
company initiatives.
"The
accomplished, professional women who comprise our Women at NBCU Advisory Board
are what make our meetings insightful, inspiring, and fun forums," Zalaznick
said in a statement. "I'm honored to bring this new group of extraordinary
women onto the board, and look forward to discussing the challenges and fresh
ideas that can benefit all our respective businesses."
