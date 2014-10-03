Authenticity Key To Reaching Young Latinos #HispanicTV

New York – The 12th annual Hispanic TV Summit closed on an aspirational note: that more real-life Latino stories are in the works.

At the center of the discussion about social responsibility on TV, storytelling and reaching young Hispanic audiences was Los Jets, the NUVOtv docuseries based on Paul Cuadros’ book, A Home on the Field. The author and NUVOtv executive producer Lynda Lopez were led in conversation here Thursday by Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux.

The audience learned how Cuadros, a journalist investigating safety issues among immigrants who were working in food processing plants in North Carolina, came to establish and coach a high school soccer team of young Latinos. Those young men and their families had to overcome the resentment and resistance of the high school administration and the City Council in Siler City, N.C., as well as prejudice that manifested in an appearance by former Ku Klux Klansman leader David Duke at anti-immigration rally. Three years later, the 2004 team won the state championship.

