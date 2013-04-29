Auerbach Named Wilshire Studios EVP, Development and Programming

Gary Auerbach will join Wilshire Studios, formerly Comcast

Entertainment Studios, as executive VP of development and programming on May 1,

the company announced Monday.





In this role, Auerbach will oversee series development, as

well as production of current series including E!'s The Soup and Fashion

Police and BBC America's The Nerdist.



Auerbach was most recently founder and

partner at Go Go Luckey Entertainment, where he was writer, director, showrunner

and producer for MTV series Punk'd, Singled Out and The Jon Stewart Show, and produced shows such as MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County

and Discovery Channel's Paranormal State.





Auerbach will report to president Steve Dolcemaschio.





"Working together with Steve to lead this

dynamic unscripted studio is an incredible opportunity," said Auerbach.

"After 15 years running independent companies, it will be exciting to see

the view from the other side, and I look forward to working with many of the

fantastic creative partners that I've collaborated with throughout my

career."