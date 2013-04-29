Auerbach Named Wilshire Studios EVP, Development and Programming
Gary Auerbach will join Wilshire Studios, formerly Comcast
Entertainment Studios, as executive VP of development and programming on May 1,
the company announced Monday.
In this role, Auerbach will oversee series development, as
well as production of current series including E!'s The Soup and Fashion
Police and BBC America's The Nerdist.
Auerbach was most recently founder and
partner at Go Go Luckey Entertainment, where he was writer, director, showrunner
and producer for MTV series Punk'd, Singled Out and The Jon Stewart Show, and produced shows such as MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County
and Discovery Channel's Paranormal State.
Auerbach will report to president Steve Dolcemaschio.
"Working together with Steve to lead this
dynamic unscripted studio is an incredible opportunity," said Auerbach.
"After 15 years running independent companies, it will be exciting to see
the view from the other side, and I look forward to working with many of the
fantastic creative partners that I've collaborated with throughout my
career."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.