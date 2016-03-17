Audrey Lee Named Lionsgate Executive VP/Deputy General Counsel

Lionsgate has named Audrey Lee, senior VP of legal affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment, its new executive VP and deputy general counsel. She reports to Wayne Levin, chief strategic officer and general counsel, and supports him on M&A activities and overseeing legal issues for Lionsgate’s SVOD channels and digital initiatives, location-based entertainment, and marketing and promotions.

“Audrey’s corporate legal experience at the major studio level and fluency with intellectual property matters and content distribution worldwide make her a tremendous asset to the Lionsgate team,” said Levin. “As we continue to expand our global footprint, her relationships and expertise will help facilitate our growth and evolution.”

Prior to her time at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lee was associate general counsel at the business incubator Idealab.

In addition to its movie business, Lionsgate has close to 80 television shows on 40 different networks, including Orange Is the New Black, The Royals and Casual.