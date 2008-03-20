Audrey Farrington Departing KTXL Sacramento

KTXL Sacramento, Calif., vice president and general manager Audrey Farrington is resigning after 20 years at the Fox affiliate, the past nine as GM.

Farrington said it was simply “the right decision for me” and did not indicate what her next move would be. March 28 will be her last day.

KTXL is a Tribune Broadcasting-owned station doing business in the No. 20 Nielsen DMA. It pulled in $45 million in 2006, according to BIA Financial Networks.