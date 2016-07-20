Audience Network Grabs Farrelly Comedy ‘Loudermilk’

AT&T’s Audience Network has made a straight to series order for 10 episodes of comedy Loudermilk from Peter Farrelly. Primary Wave Entertainment is partnering with Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary) and writer Bobby Mort (The Colbert Report) to produce the half-hour show.

“When Peter Farrelly brought this project to us we knew his unique and edgy writing style he portrays in his films was a perfect fit for our demographic. We can’t wait to see how it translates to television on our network,” said Christopher Long, senior VP, original content and production, AT&T. “We are always looking to attract writers who have distinctive voices. To have the opportunity to work with a dream comedic team like Farrelly and Mort is a once in a lifetime opportunity that we’re thrilled to be a part of.”

Loudermilk is focused on a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk’s life is “one step forward and 12 steps backwards,” according to Audience Network.

Production is scheduled to begin in October in Vancouver. Primary Wave will co-finance and co-produce the series; Farrelly, Mort and Primary Wave’s Mark Burg and David Guillod are executive producers. Farrelly and Mort, who owns an Emmy for his work on Colbert, are showrunners.

Primary Wave TV projects include Amazon’s Bosch and BET’s Being Mary Jane.

Part of AT&T subsidiary DirecTV, Audience Network shows include the MMA drama Kingdom and comedy Almost There.