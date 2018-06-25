Audience Deep Dive: ‘The Bachelor’ vs. ‘The Bachelorette’ Viewer Crossover and Trends

Season 14 of ABC’s The Bachelorette is underway, and this time there’s an interesting twist: The leading lady, Becca Kufrin, has already been in the public eye—for being snubbed on the most recent season of The Bachelor. After proposing to Becca at the end of the season, bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. admitted he was in love with the runner-up (Lauren Burnham) and broke things off.

With Becca back for another chance at a happy ending, we worked with Inscape, the TV measurement company with glass-level data from a panel of more than 8 million smart TVs and devices, to see how much crossover these sister shows have.

Interestingly, while only 33% of The Bachelor viewers have tuned in to The Bachelorette so far, almost half (49%) of Bachelorette fans watched last season of The Bachelor.

And although both are broadcast on ABC, NBC shows top the list of other shows these audiences watch, including reality series America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior, plus dramas such as Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

Inscape data also reveals that a majority of viewers watch The Bachelorette live, and the more episodes they’ve watched, the less likely they are to timeshift—a difference from The Bachelor, whose audience is more likely to timeshift.