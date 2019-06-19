Audible Sponsoring Lifetime Movies Based on Novels

Audiobook giant Audible has bought a multi-platform title sponsorship to a series of movies on Lifetime based on novels.

The movies are part of Lifetime’s Book to Screen summer programming initiative.

“Lifetime and Audible Escape share a common audience with a passion for romance and ‘summer reads,’" said David DeSocio, executive VP, ad sales marketing and partnerships at A+E Networks, parent of Lifetime. "This collaboration felt right for both brands as it allows us to speak to and serve this audience the content they love digitally, socially and of course on our air and on Audible everywhere.”

Audible’s sponsorship started on June 15 with Tempting Fate, based on Jane Green’s book.

The sponsorship include logos on the networks marketing materials on national and local cable, digital, social and podcasts. Custom content will run in six premiere Lifetime Book to Screen movies and a dedicated microsite will direct viewers to audible. Co-branded social media promotion will run throughout the summer.

Financial terms were not disclosed,

Audible, owned by Amazon, is promoting Audible Escape, which offers all-you-can-listen-to access to thousands of best-selling love and romance stories.

“Celebrating love stories is the very heart and soul of Audible Escape,” said Chris Cooper, head of Audible Escape. “We are delighted to collaborate with Lifetime on showcasing storytelling that ignites passion and warms the soul. We look forward to working together to offer romance lovers wonderful stories for both their eyes and ears to enjoy.”

The other Book to Screen movies sponsored by Audible are To Have and To Hold on June 22 and Family Pictures, based on books by Jane Green; and Heaven on July 27, Dark Angels on Aug. 3, Fallen Hearts on Aug. 10, Gates of Paradise on Aug. 17 and Web of Dreams on Aug. 24, based on books by VC Andrews.