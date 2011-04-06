‘Auction Hunters' Grows In Season Two Premiere

The second season premiere of Auction Hunters on Spike TV grew

compared to its season one opener, up more than 30% for both back-to-back

episodes on Tuesday.

The 10 p.m. episode drew 1.3 million viewers, up

33% from the season one premiere, and the 10:30 p.m. installment delivered 1.5

million watchers, up 34% from the same episode last season.

Compared to other Spike TV non-sports related programming in the past year, the Auction Hunters premiere ranked third in total viewers behind the season two premiere of Deadliest Warrior and the season three premiere of 1,000 Ways to Die.

Auction Hunters is part of Spike's effort to broaden its programming from its core male viewer base.