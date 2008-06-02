Attention Span Media Inks Deals with Hulu, YouTube

Production house Attention Span Media signed online distribution deals with Web video-heavyweight YouTube and NBC Universal/News Corp.-owned Hulu.

The three year, nonexclusive deal with Hulu will cover season one of ASM’s Dorm Life and SockTube Presents. ASM said it is one of the first independent studios to strike a deal with the video site.

Dorm Life and SockTube Presents will also be available on YouTube. As part of its deal with the Google-owned video site, ASM will have branded channels for each show and will share revenue with the company.