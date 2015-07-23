AT&T U-verse Signs New Deal With TV One

AT&T U-verse said it agreed to carry TV One for 11 years, through 2026.

“We are excited to be able to continue this relationship with TV One and renew our commitment to offering diverse programming to our customers,” said Ryan Smith, VP of content, AT&T U-verse. “This agreement is a win for AT&T U-verse customers.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The extension of TV One’s renewal agreement with AT&T highlights the increasing value of the network, which continues to deliver record-breaking ratings driven by an array of compelling new original series, movies and specials,” said Michelle L. Rice, executive VP, content distribution and marketing, TV One. “Our renewal agreement drives home our mutual commitment to delivering high-quality content to AT&T customers. We are excited to continue our relationship with AT&T in serving this very important audience.”