AT&T U-Verse Launches Pac-12 Networks Trio

AT&T has reached a deal with the Pac-12 Conference under which it will carry three of its networks and become its exclusive wireless sponor.

AT&T U-verse subscribers nationwide now have access to the main Pac-12 Network service in standard-definition on channel 759 and in high-definition on channel 1759. Moreover, Pac-12 Bay Area, featuring additional coverage of Cal-Berkeley and Stanford athletic events, is available on 760 SD and 1760 HD, while Pac-12 Los Angeles, showcasing USC and UCLA action, can now be found on 761 HD and 1761 HD.

The launches will enable U-verse subs to check out Pac-12 Networks' second weekend of 2013 college football coverage.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.