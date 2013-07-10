AT&T U-verse Adds BabyTV to Lineup

AT&T U-verse announced Wednesday that it has added

BabyTV to its channel lineup.





The commercial-free toddler-targeted network will be

available on channel 330 as part of AT&T's U-family package. The network

launched on AT&T July 1.





"BabyTV is a great addition to the U-verse

TV lineup," said Aaron Slator, president of content and advertising sales,

AT&T. "We're proud to add more family friendly content for U-verse TV

customers."