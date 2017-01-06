AT&T Sponsorship Surrounding ‘Globes’ With 360-Degree Coverage

AT&T is expanding its sponsorship of E!’s coverage of activities surrounding NBC’s broadcast of the Golden Globes.

In addition to running spots during E!’s coverage of the Globe’s red carpet on Sunday, AT&T will be the exclusive sponsor of second-screen live coverage using 360-degree camera technology appearing via the E! News app.

The E! Live 360 coverage presented by AT&T will feature three live feeds, two from the red carpet and one from the studio hosted by E! News producer and correspondent Will Marfuggi. The coverage gives viewers a choice of what they’re seeing and lets the viewer control the camera angles on what they’re watching.

The live production will be streamed without pre-roll or commercial interruption. AT&T gets its branding in through verbal and visual moments throughout the two-hour production.

After the red carpet coverage ends, E! will air the best of Live 360.

NBC previously used 360-degree cameras to provide second-screen coverage of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The day after the Golden Globes airs, AT&T will sponsor the Live from E! Facebook Live show. A recap of 360-degree video will appear on Facebook after the livestream.

E! and AT&T will promote the Live 360 coverage on air, with online banners and with sneak peek 360-degree videos designed to encourage tune in.

The day of the event, E! on air, social desktop and mobile web platforms will push fans to the Live 360 experience.

“It is our goal to join together our clients with our content, wherever it lives,” said Laura Molen, executive VP, lifestyle and Hispanic advertising sales group at NBCUniversal. “The E! audience cannot get enough of the live, must-see moments of the red carpet and we’re thrilled to work with AT&T to give them this alternative experience.”