AT&T Sponsors ‘El Chapo’ Aftershow on Univision

Univision said it is launching a weekly after-show for its new series El Chapo that will be sponsored by AT&T.

The aftershow will be streamed via Facebook Live on Univision’s Facebook Page at 10 p.m. Sunday evenings

El Chapo tells the life story of the notorious criminal Joaquin Guzman. El Chapo Ilimitado will be hosted by Univision personalities Lourdes Stephen and Carlos Calderon.

“El Chapo Ilimitado is an extra dose of Univision’s most thrilling story of the year and we are bringing an entirely new experience to our audience, giving them the opportunity to engage and experience this story like never before,” said Sameer Deen, senior VP of Univision Digital. “We are excited to work with AT&T to deliver a great platform for fans to interact with the show and be part of the conversation.”

Each week, the 20-minute Facebook Live aftershow will recap and dissect some of the most talked about moments of the episode and get fan reaction. Viewers will have the chance to learn about the making of the series through interviews with the show’s producers, directors, and actors as well as through special behind-the-scenes footage. Additionally, each week El Chapo Ilimitado will give viewers a first look at the following week’s episode.



Running an aftershow following episodes of a popular series was pioneered by AMC with its Talking Dead show. AMC now has aftershows for several of its series and other networks are doing similar programs.

“We offer unlimited entertainment on the nation’s best data network so we can continue to connect our customers to the entertainment they love on their terms,” said Valerie Vargas, VP of advertising & creator labs at AT&T Entertainment Group. “We continue to develop new and innovative ways to bring this entertainment to life in the palm of their hands. The second screen technology engages fans of the El Chapo mini-series with behind the scenes content and interactive polls like never before. This is the future of entertainment.”