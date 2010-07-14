AT&T, Rainbow Up The Rhetoric As Contract Expiration Looms

With

their contract covering AMC, We TV and IFC set to expire at midnight,

programmer Rainbow Media Holdings and distributor AT&T U-verse both

advanced their positions, if not a deal, through statements.

The contract was originally scheduled to conclude on July 1, before being

extended until tonight/tomorrow. Rainbow representatives said the parties

continue to negotiate.

Officials

at AT&T, which on

July 9 began informing its more than 2 million subscribers about the potential

disconnect through a set-top box message, would not comment about the

status of the talks.

"We

are making every effort to reach a fair agreement and continue providing these

channels to our customers. It's unfortunate that Rainbow Media, owned by

Cablevision, is clearly not negotiating in good faith, is trying to charge

significantly more than the average of what our TV competitors pay for these

channels, and is acting in a way that harms competition and limits consumer

choice," AT&T said in a statement.

