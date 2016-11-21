AT&T Makes Fox Deal Including DirecTV Now

AT&T and Fox Networks Group said they have reached an agreement to extend distribution of Fox’s networks across AT&T’s DirecTV platforms, including the new streaming service DirecTV Now.

AT&T said DirecTV Now will launch later this month. It will cost $35 a month and have about 100 channels for subscribers. AT&T has previously announced DirecTV Go deals with most major programmers.

Fox programming available to DirecTV Now customers will include: Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FX, FXX, FXM, FS 1, FS 2, Big Ten Network, 18 Fox regional sports networks, National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild. The parties have also agreed on a framework for Fox Broadcasting Company programming to be delivered to DirecTV Now customers nationwide.

"The expansion of our relationship with Fox enables AT&T to offer Fox content across our platforms and products,” said Dan York, chief content officer for AT&T. “And it’s a big win for our DirecTV Now customers, who will have easy and immediate access to a wide array of Fox programming, including popular national and sports content they can watch virtually anywhere, anytime.”