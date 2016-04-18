AT&T Launching Trade Ads for Addressable

AT&T AdWorks is launching a trade ad campaign that showcases its addressable advertising capabilities.

Aimed at advertisers and media buyers, the campaign uses amusing images to show how technology increases the efficiency and effectiveness of advertising by help preventing commercials from being sent to unsuitable targets.

“When you first learn about addressable advertising, there is an ‘aha’ moment. The concept is so intuitive. We offer the scale, inventory and technical capabilities to deliver a unique message to the right audience,” said Maria Mandel Dunsche, VP, head of marketing, at AT&T AdWorks. “This campaign communicates the addressable advertising concept in a fun and entertaining way.”

One ad shows a huge sumo wrestler uncomfortably posing in front of a tiny car. Another shows a girl in punk makeup staring down a gift of pink bunny slippers.

The headline in both ads is: “Stop showing the right product to the wrong consumer.” The tagline is: “The Point of More Return.”

AT&T says its addressable advertising delivers specific ads to household based on their interests and demographics, using anonymous set-top box and third-party data.

Working with AT&T AdWorks, advertisers can access the largest TV subscriber base in the U.S. AdWorks is hosting 100 customized Addressable Upfront meetings beginning this month.

The campaign was developed in-house by AT&T’s internal creative team. Ads start running this month and will run through the end of the year in print, digital and out-of-home ads and on social media. AT&T AdWorks will also have a presence at industry events.