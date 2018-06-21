AT&T Launches Skinny Bundles with Data Plans

AT&T, after acquiring Time Warner, plans to WatchTV, a new bundle of 30 cable channels available with two new unlimited wireless plans.

WatchTV will also be available as a $15 a month standalone service soon, the company said.

WatchTV includes networks from Time Warner, A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Crown Media and Discovery. Six Viacom networks will be added after launch.

Subscribers to the data plans will also have to option to add one premium service for no extra charge. The list of premium services includes the former Time Warner’s HBO and Cinemax, plus Showtime, Starz, Amazon Music Unlimited, Pandora Premium and VRV.

The first wireless plan, AT&T Unlimited & More Premium, will cost $80 a month for a single line, starting next week. The second, AT&T Unlimited & More, will be $40 per line for four lines or $70 a month for a single line.

WatchTV is available to subscribers to the two new plans for no additional charge.

Subscribers will also get a $15 monthly credit toward DirecTV, DirecTV Now or U-verse TV, which offer more channels.

“We were the first wireless provider to bring entertainment and unlimited data together, and, once again, we’re redefining what that means,” said David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. “This is no longer about including one channel or service with your wireless plan, but an incredible lineup of content that delivers more of what you care about – over 30 live TV channels and more than 15,000 TV shows and movies on demand, as well as premium movie channels, music streaming with more to come!”

AT&T said the acquisition of Time Warner brings together the elements to fulfill its vision for the future of media and entertainment.

“We’ll bring a fresh approach to how media and entertainment works for you—including new offerings that integrate content and connectivity, the company said. “You’ll see a new level of choice, innovation and value as we deliver a more personalized and immersive entertainment experience—from experimenting with new forms of content to offering new ways to access and view premium content, especially on mobile devices.”