AT&T, CBS Interactive and Stageside to Stream Live Concerts

AT&T, CBS Interactive, and Stageside Productions have agreed to work together to launch a new live-streaming concert series, Stageside Live from Austin. The first event will feature alternative rock band Neon Trees in a live webcast from Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater in Austin on Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Stageside Live events will be produced by AT&T working with Stageside Productions, the in-house production team for Austin City Limits Live.

The series will be distributed by CBS Interactive across its sites, including CBS.com and to select CBS Audience Network partners. It will also be available on AT&T's mobile and online platforms.

"Stageside Live is just the latest example of how we continue to bring high quality, exclusive content to fans and AT&T U-verse customers across screens," noted Jeff Weber, president of content and advertising sales at AT&T.