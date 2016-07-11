AT&T Audience Network Renews ‘Kingdom’

AT&T Audience Network has picked up a third season of drama Kingdom. Produced by Endemol Shine Studios, Kingdom features Frank Grillo, Kiele Sanchez and Nick Jonas in the cast. Byron Balasco created the series and runs it as well.

AT&T Audience Network is available on DirecTV and U-verse and via live streaming on those carriers’ apps.

“The success of season 2 of Kingdom proves how captivating this series is and how viewers have invested and connected with the characters’ lives,” said Christopher Long, senior VP, original content and production, AT&T. “Byron Balasco has been at the helm of this gritty mixed martial arts family drama since its inception and has showcased heart-wrenching topics that no other show on television has had the strength to touch. We couldn’t be happier to have Byron on for another season and have no doubt that he will create a compelling storyline that no one will forget.”

Kingdom, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m., centers on a pair of brothers involved in combat sports, with plenty of drama outside the octagon too.

“Kingdom is a very special series with exceptional writing and leadership from Byron Balasco and one of the most talented top-to-bottom ensemble casts in all of television,” said Endemol Shine Studios president Sharon Hall. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the team at AT&T Audience Network and deliver a third season of a series that both critics and viewers globally have enthusiastically embraced.”

The show is distributed internationally by Endemol Shine International.