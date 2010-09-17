AT&T and NCAA Launch New Social Media App

In another example of the growing popularity of sports apps on mobile devices, AT&T and NCAA Football have launched a NCAA Football Fan Zone App that will be available for free to iPhone and iPod touch users.

The free app allows users to track scores, chat with each other about the teams they are following and upload photos. Groups for opposing teams are merged before, during and after each game, a feature that will allowing fans for competing teams to view all the posts, but the groups will be monitored so the trash talking doesn't get out of hand.

The app also features a live scoreboard, team schedules and discussion groups.