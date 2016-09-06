AT&T Agrees to Carry One World Sports

One World Sports reached a multiplatform carriage agreement with AT&T that will put the network on both DirecTV and U-verse.

Financial terms of the deal, which was effective Monday, were not disclosed. The network will be available to 43 million homes as part of sports packages.

“The media landscape is evolving rapidly, but this transaction underscores that live sports, with its mix of excitement, immediacy and fan loyalty, continues to attract and retain subscribers,” said Alexander “Sandy” Brown, president & CEO of One World Sports. “We’re thrilled that DirecTV and U-verse have added One World Sports, an independently owned network, to their lineups.”

One World Sports offers 2,600 hours per year of sport events including soccer, college football, basketball and hockey, and drone racing.

“One World Sports offers an alternative for viewers who are passionate about sporting events that don’t often receive wide coverage in the U.S. like rugby and cricket,” said Rob Thun, senior VP, content and programming, for AT&T. “We anticipate ONE World Sports will be a popular addition to our Sports Pack for all kinds of fans.”