AT&T to Acquire AppNexus As Start of TV Ad Marketplace

AT&T said it agreed to acquire AppNexus, which will become part of AT&T advertising & analytics.

AppNexus is a technology company that operates a global advertising marketplace and provides publishers, agencies and marketers with digital advertising tools.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition is part of AT&T’s plan to build its advertising business, particularly in advanced TV. AT&T acquired Time Warner and Turner and is betting on technology to increase the value of what is now WarnerMedia’s Turner division’s advertising inventory.

“Ad tech unites real-time analytics and technology with our premium TV and video content,” said Brian Lesser, head of AT&T advertising and analytics. “So, we went out and found the strongest player in the space. AppNexus has scale of infrastructure, advanced technology and diverse talent. The combination of AT&T advertising & analytics and AppNexus will help deliver a world-class advertising platform that provides brands and publishers a new and innovative way to reach consumers in the marketplace today.”

AT&T said it will invest in and build on AppNexus’ technology as it integrates with AT&T’s first-party data, premium video content and distribution.

“Innovation is core to the heritage of both AT&T and AppNexus, and we have an exciting opportunity to chart the future course of advertising together,” said Brian O’Kelley, CEO, AppNexus. “Combining AT&T’s incredible assets with our technology, we will help brands and marketers power new advertising experiences for consumers. It’s what the market is asking for, and together we’re poised to deliver it.”