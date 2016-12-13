ATSC Elects New Board Members

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) has elected new board members to serve a three-year term beginning in January, with reps from Sony and LG among the new faces.

Dr. Paul J. Hearty, VP of Sony Electronics’ technology standards office, Dr. Jong Kim, senior VP of LG Electronics and president of the Zenith R&D Lab, and Peter Sockett, director of engineering and operations for Capitol Broadcasting Company, are new to the board, along with Dr. Yiyan Wu, of the Communications Research Centre, who was appointed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

NAB’s Lynn Claudy, Fox’s Richard Friedel, PBS’ Christopher Homer, Media General’s Brett Jenkins, SMPTE’s Howard Lukk, CTA’s Brian Markwalter, NBCUniversal’s Glenn Reitmeier, Pearl TV’s Anne Schelle, NCTA’s Andy Scott, Cox’s Dave Siegler, and Dolby’s Craig Todd remain on the board.

Leaving the board are Mark Eyer from Sony, John Godfrey from Samsung, Wayne Luplow from IEEE, and John Taylor of LG Electronics.