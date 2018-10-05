Atresmedia, Globo Ink Strategic Partnership

Spanish media group Atresmedia Internacional and Brazil’s Globo have signed a deal that will add over 500 yearly hours of Globo programming to Atresmedia’s entertainment channel Atreseries.

As part of the agreement, Atreseries will begin airing Globo programming in October. Globo content airing on Atreseries this fall includes telenovelas Sparkling Girls (Cheias de Charme), Merciless (Dupla Identidade) and Empire (Império).

Javier Nuche, general director for Atresmedia Internacional, said the agreement was “a watershed moment not only for Atreseries, but for the entire Atresmedia Group. Given the profound changes we are seeing in the audiovisual market, seeking out international partnerships has become vital. In that sense, we couldn’t have hoped to find a better partner than Globo. Their content is not only exceptional in quality, but also a perfect complement for that of Atresmedia.”

"We are thrilled with the deal signed with Atresmedia, which will strengthen our relationship with the public in what we consider key markets for our business,” said Raphael Corrêa Netto, Globo executive director of international business. “Through this deal, Globo content will reach over 10 million homes in Latin America and North America.”