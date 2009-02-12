Atom.com Orders Andy Dick ‘House Arrest' Talk show

Comedy Central’s Atom.com has announced its 2009 programming slate. A talk show featuring comedian Andy Dick is among the shows on tap.

The web series, House Arrest with Andy Dick, features the comedian interviewing friends such as Tom Green, Sally Kirkland and Joe Greco (host of syndie Cheaters) as he serves out his very real house arrest sentence for drug charges.

Dick is currently appearing on Comedy Central sister network VH1 on its series Sober House, trying to overcome alcohol addiction.

House Arrest with Andy Dick will premiere on Atom this Spring with a five episode order.

Other shows on tap are Nick’s Big Show, which follows comedian Nick Thune as he quits standup to write, produce and perform in a one-man dramatic stage show. The six episode series will bow later this spring.

Hot Sluts! Rated R, a soap opera parody from the creators of web series Horrible People and Wainy Days.

The Berry-Agee Experiment, which has comedians Matt Berry and Steve Agee trying to put each other down in song.

El Vacio, which will skewer the viral humor and interaction of the Internet.

American English with Jimmy T, with the eponymous comedian teaching a Japanese audience American words and phrases.

Atom.com also ordered a second season of The Legend of Neil, as well as a number of pilot presentations.