Atom.com, Comedy Central Go For ‘The Fuzz'

Comedy Central and Atom.com, the network's digital video comedy site, have given the green light to The Fuzz. Atom.com has ordered five webisodes of the series to debut later this year, while Comedy will adapt it into a pilot presentation for potential TV distribution.

The Fuzz is a procedural cop show, with humans and puppets joining forces to fight crime in a corrupt city.

The series is from Waverly Films, which received two Webby Awards this year for its Atom.com series Stickman Exodus.