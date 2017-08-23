Atlantic Broadband Adds MLB.TV App to TiVo Platform

Atlantic Broadband said it has launched the MLB.TV app on its leased TiVo-powered platform, enabling subs to access the subscription-based app directly from the on-screen interface.

The integration allows Atlantic Broadband customers with MLB.TV Premium subscriptions to access and stream out-of-market Major League Baseball games to the TV.

Ahead of the 2017 MLB playoffs, Atlantic Broadband also plans to launch the MLB Network on Sept. 28 across its service area. Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Canada-based Cogeco Communications, serves about 246,000 video subs in western Pennsylvania; Miami Beach; parts of Maryland/Delaware; Aiken, S.C.; and eastern Connecticut.



For more, go to multichannel.com.