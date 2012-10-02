Atlantic 10 Inks TV Pact With NBC Sports Network
The Atlantic 10 Conference announced a new nine-year
national television agreement with NBC Sports Network.
NBC Sports Network will televise six games during the
2012-13 season (one non-conference game and five conference contests). Starting
next year and continuing through 2021, the network gets 25 regular-season men's
games, three regular-season women's games and the quarterfinals of both
conference championships. The NBC Sports Regional Networks will also televise select
games in local markets.
NBC Sports Network will also live-stream games on NBC
Sports Live Extra.
This is the second NCAA Division I Conference to sign a TV
deal with NBC Sports Network; theColonial Athletic Association inked a rights deal with the network earlier
this year.
"I am extremely excited to announce the new
collaboration between the A-10 and NBC Sports Network. This is an unprecedented
opportunity for the conference in terms of national distribution that will
extend the Atlantic 10 inventory and brand into every one of our media markets
for the league and throughout the country," stated A-10 Commissioner
Bernadette V. McGlade. "NBC Sports Network is recognized worldwide and the
A-10 will benefit greatly from this partnership."
The Atlantic 10 Conference also renewed its current
agreements with ESPN and CBS Sports Network on Tuesday.
ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will carry 14 men's and two women's
regular season basketball games per year. The network keeps its rights to the
men's and women's conference championship game, televising the men's game on
ESPN, ESPN2 or via sublicense and the women's game on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. CBS
Sports Network will air at least 25 regular-season men's basketball games and
eight women's games per year, as well as the semi-finals of both conference
tournaments.
The deals with NBC Sports Network and CBS Sports Network run
through the 2020-2021 season; ESPN's goes through the 2021-2022 season.
