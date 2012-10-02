Atlantic 10 Inks TV Pact With NBC Sports Network

The Atlantic 10 Conference announced a new nine-year

national television agreement with NBC Sports Network.

NBC Sports Network will televise six games during the

2012-13 season (one non-conference game and five conference contests). Starting

next year and continuing through 2021, the network gets 25 regular-season men's

games, three regular-season women's games and the quarterfinals of both

conference championships. The NBC Sports Regional Networks will also televise select

games in local markets.

NBC Sports Network will also live-stream games on NBC

Sports Live Extra.

This is the second NCAA Division I Conference to sign a TV

deal with NBC Sports Network; theColonial Athletic Association inked a rights deal with the network earlier

this year.

"I am extremely excited to announce the new

collaboration between the A-10 and NBC Sports Network. This is an unprecedented

opportunity for the conference in terms of national distribution that will

extend the Atlantic 10 inventory and brand into every one of our media markets

for the league and throughout the country," stated A-10 Commissioner

Bernadette V. McGlade. "NBC Sports Network is recognized worldwide and the

A-10 will benefit greatly from this partnership."

The Atlantic 10 Conference also renewed its current

agreements with ESPN and CBS Sports Network on Tuesday.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will carry 14 men's and two women's

regular season basketball games per year. The network keeps its rights to the

men's and women's conference championship game, televising the men's game on

ESPN, ESPN2 or via sublicense and the women's game on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. CBS

Sports Network will air at least 25 regular-season men's basketball games and

eight women's games per year, as well as the semi-finals of both conference

tournaments.

The deals with NBC Sports Network and CBS Sports Network run

through the 2020-2021 season; ESPN's goes through the 2021-2022 season.