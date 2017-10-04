‘Atlanta’ Producer Robinson Signs Production Deal With FX

Stefani Robinson, writer and producer on hit comedy Atlanta, has signed an exclusive overall production deal with FX Productions. Under the agreement, Robinson will develop television series for FX Networks and other outlets.



Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the deal. “Stefani has emerged as one of the brightest new writers and producers in little more than a year since she first joined the Atlanta team,” Grad said. “She wrote or contributed to many unforgettable episodes, helping to make it the breakout comedy of the year. Stefani has continued to grow as an artist and, under this new overall deal, we can’t wait to collaborate with her on future projects.”



Created by and starring Donald Glover, Atlanta was nominated for—and won—outstanding comedy at last month’s Emmys.



Besides being a writer and producer on Atlanta, Robinson has the same titles on the Deadpool animated series coming to FXX in 2018. She also wrote for FXX’s Man Seeking Woman. Stefani is currently writing the Princeless feature adaptation for Sony.