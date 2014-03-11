ATAS Rebrands as 'Television Academy'

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is changing its name after almost 68 years.

As part of the organization's "New Look—New Vision—New Destination" campaign, the group will now be known simply as the Television Academy. The TV Academy will celebrate its 70th Anniversary in 2016.

This campaign will also see a significant expansion of the endowment supporting the Academy's philanthropic efforts and a new construction project for its NoHo Arts District campus in the San Fernando Valley. TV Academy chairman & CEO Bruce Rosenblum will announce a $40 million fundraising campaign during the annual TV Hall of Fame honors Tuesday night.

"This is the most important and pivotal year in our organization's history. The Academy is expanding, innovating and evolving alongside the dramatic changes in our industry," said Rosenblum. "The quality of storytelling in television has never been better, and the ability of our global audience to experience those stories in personal ways has been permanently enhanced by the creativity of our members and technology advances within our industry."

The rebrand will also feature a new Television Academy logo and the Emmy statuette will undergo a "contemporary" modification.