ATAS Picks Juried Emmy Winners

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled its winners in the Outstanding Costumes for a Variety or Music Program, Outstanding Voice-Over Performance and Individual Achievement in Animation categories for the 58th Emmy Awards.

These are juried award categories, which means that they did not have to undergo the nominations process. They will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards Aug. 19 at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium.

The winners are listed below:

For Outstanding Costumes For A Variety or Music Program:

Wendy Benbrook, Costume Designer

Wanda Leavey, Costume Supervisor

“MADtv,” episode #1109

FOX; Girl Group Company

Erin Lareau, Costume Designer

“Benise: Nights of Fire!”

PBS; McGhee Entertainment Productions

Dana Campbell, Costume Designer

Randall Christensen, Costume Designer

“Dancing with the Stars,” episode 208A

ABC; BBC Worldwide Productions

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob "The Simpsons" episode: The Italian Bob

FOX ; Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Jarek Szyszko, Animator

"Classical Baby 2", segment: The Hippo Dance

HBO; HBO Original Programming

Sarah E. Meyer, Animator

"Robot Chicken", episode: Easter Basket

Cartoon Network; ShadowMachine Films

Frederick Gardner, Background Key Designer

"The Life and Times of Juniper Lee", episode: Adventures in Babysitting

Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios

Bryan Arnett, Character Designer

"Escape From Cluster Prime"

Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon Studios

Shannon Tindle, Character Designer

"Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends," episode: Go Goo Go

Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios

Mike Diederich, Storyboard Artist

"The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy"

Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios