ATAS Picks Juried Emmy Winners
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled its winners in the Outstanding Costumes for a Variety or Music Program, Outstanding Voice-Over Performance and Individual Achievement in Animation categories for the 58th Emmy Awards.
These are juried award categories, which means that they did not have to undergo the nominations process. They will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards Aug. 19 at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium.
The winners are listed below:
For Outstanding Costumes For A Variety or Music Program:
Wendy Benbrook, Costume Designer
Wanda Leavey, Costume Supervisor
“MADtv,” episode #1109
FOX; Girl Group Company
Erin Lareau, Costume Designer
“Benise: Nights of Fire!”
PBS; McGhee Entertainment Productions
Dana Campbell, Costume Designer
Randall Christensen, Costume Designer
“Dancing with the Stars,” episode 208A
ABC; BBC Worldwide Productions
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob "The Simpsons" episode: The Italian Bob
FOX ; Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Jarek Szyszko, Animator
"Classical Baby 2", segment: The Hippo Dance
HBO; HBO Original Programming
Sarah E. Meyer, Animator
"Robot Chicken", episode: Easter Basket
Cartoon Network; ShadowMachine Films
Frederick Gardner, Background Key Designer
"The Life and Times of Juniper Lee", episode: Adventures in Babysitting
Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios
Bryan Arnett, Character Designer
"Escape From Cluster Prime"
Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon Studios
Shannon Tindle, Character Designer
"Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends," episode: Go Goo Go
Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios
Mike Diederich, Storyboard Artist
"The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy"
Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios
