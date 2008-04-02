ATAS Foundation Names Directors
By Ben Grossman
The
Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation
named
Sal Maniaci
,
Michael Lombardo
and
Dick Askin
to its board of directors.
A 15-year veteran of MTV Networks, Maniaci is senior vice president of development and original programming for TV Land.
Lombardo is president of the programming group and West Coast operations for HBO.
Askin, formerly head of the Academy, now runs his own consulting company, Askin & Co.
All three onew directors will serve two-year terms.
