ATAS Announces Honorees for Television Academy Honors
The
eight programs that will be recognized at the 4th Annual Television
Academy Honors were announced today by John Shaffner, chairman and CEO
of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Being honored at the event are:
The 16th Man
Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution
Wartorn 1861-2010
The Big C "Taking the Plunge"
Parenthood "Pilot"
Oprah Winfrey "A Two-Day Oprah Show Event: 200 Adult Men Who Were Molested Come Forward",
Private Practice "Did You Hear What Happened To Charlotte King?"
Friday Night Lights "I Can't"
The ceremony will take place on May 5 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and will be hosted by Body of Proof's Dana Delany, in her third consecutive year as emcee.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.