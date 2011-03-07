ATAS Announces Honorees for Television Academy Honors

The

eight programs that will be recognized at the 4th Annual Television

Academy Honors were announced today by John Shaffner, chairman and CEO

of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Being honored at the event are:

The 16th Man

Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution

Wartorn 1861-2010

The Big C "Taking the Plunge"

Parenthood "Pilot"

Oprah Winfrey "A Two-Day Oprah Show Event: 200 Adult Men Who Were Molested Come Forward",

Private Practice "Did You Hear What Happened To Charlotte King?"

Friday Night Lights "I Can't"

The ceremony will take place on May 5 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and will be hosted by Body of Proof's Dana Delany, in her third consecutive year as emcee.