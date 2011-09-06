ATAS Announces First Batch of Emmy Presenters

B&C's Complete Emmy Coverage

The Academy for Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday the first group of presenters for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Emmy nominees Will Arnett, Julianna Margulies, Amy Poehler and Sofia Vergara, along with Zooey Deschanel and Ashton Kutcher make up the initial field of presenters. More presenters will be announced soon.

Hosted by Glee's Jane Lynch, the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 at Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre, airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.