AT&T's Unimpressive Earnings Growth Shows '5G Is Running in Place,' Craig Moffett Says
The top telecom biz analyst also says that if broadband convergence happens, 'cable operators are going to win the war'
Just like its wireless-industry peer Verizon the day before, AT&T failed to impress investors Wednesday with its latest quarterly earnings, delivering solid wireless subscriber growth amid largely downer earnings of 30 cents per share (vs. $3.20 a share in Q4 2022).
AT&T's Q4 earnings release is available here. AT&T finished trading Tuesday down just under $3 a share.
Speaking to Yahoo News, also Tuesday. high-profile telecom-biz analyst Craig Moffett noted that AT&T, along with the rest of the wireless industry, hasn't grown faster than the rate of inflation in a decade.
Despite billions of dollars in associated investment, he noted, 5G hasn't produced explosive revenue potential.
AT&T, Moffett said, "has largely finished building out its 5G network, as has its peers. But the question now is whether 5G will materialize as a real revenue driver. So far, it hasn’t. It’s been kind of a running-in-place kind of investment, and an expensive one at that."
Moffett also kicked the tires of AT&T's broadband convergence strategy -- the concept of synergistic interplay between wireline fiber and wireless. Notably, AT&T added 67,000 "Internet Air" fixed wireless access customers in Q4, giving it a total FWA base of 93,000.
Unlike T-Mobile and Verizon, however, AT&T views FWA as a complimentary tool to fill in the coverage gaps of its wireline infrastructure, going where fiber cannot.
The problem? AT&T only has fiber in 25% of the country.
"If true convergence happens, cable operators are going to win the war," Moffett said. "Cable operators can offer converged solution everywhere and telephone companies can’t."
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!