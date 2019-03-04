AT&T Wants CNN to Boost Digital Efforts: Report

Taking a more active role in running the properties it acquired when it bought Time Warner for $85 billion, AT&T wants CNN to be more active on digital platforms, according to a report.

John Stankey, the AT&T exec put in charge of WarnerMedia wants CNN to invest more to develop websites and apps that do a better job delivering stories to users based on data about their interests and tastes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The news follows the departure of two senior Time Warner execs, HBO CEO Richard Plepler and Turner president David Levy. With Levy’s departure, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker would also oversee Turner Sports, according to the Journal.

AT&T wants its advertising division Xandr to be involved in monetizing the new CNN digital products. Earlier this year, Xandr and Turner, which is CNN’s parent, announced that they would be working together to use data collected from AT&T’s phone, satellite and broadband customers to target advertising.