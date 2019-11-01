AT&T Reaches Deal With Altitude, Ending Blackout

Regional sports network Altitude has reached a new carriage deal with AT&T's DirecTV, ending a two-month blackout.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Altitude and AT&T/DirecTV thanked local sports fans "for their patience while they worked toward this new agreement."

Altitude had also been blacked out to Comcast and Dish subscribers. The dispute with Comcast continues. It was not clear if there was any change in the status of Altitude's negotiations with Dish.

AT&T and Comcast were paying about $8 a month per subscriber to carry Altitude before the dispute, the regional sports network said on its website

The dispute centered on carriage fees and minimum carriage requirements.

AT&T recently settled with CBS and Nexstar Media, ending blackout of those signals.

Altitude, owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, carries games of teams including the Denver Nuggets of the NBA and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL. It is available in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and parts of New Mexico, Nevada and South Dakota.