AT&T Focuses Innovation Lab on 5G Experiences

AT&T will be focusing the WarnerMedia Innovation lab on the 5G technology AT&T and other wireless companies are counting on to bring consumers into new products and services.

“By working across AT&T, we’re able to combine the latest in 5G technology with immersive content experiences and cutting-edge advertising capabilities,” said David Christopher, president of AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. “The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab will be a space where developers, creators and visitors will be inspired to push the boundaries of entertainment, all powered by the company that first introduced the U.S. to the power of mobile 5G.”

The 20,000 square foot lab is being built in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and is scheduled to open in early 2020.

The lab will be working with WarnerMedia’s ad sales unit and with Xandr, AT&T’s advertising and analytics company.

“Storytelling is in our company’s DNA and part of that experience is how the content is enjoyed, including advertising. The Lab is a critical part of our testing and learning on the new experiences in advertising that we will be rolling out to market,” said Dan Reiss, head of advanced advertising and branded content at WarnerMedia Ad Sales.

The lab will use consumer insights and technology from Xandr.

“Every day, Xandr looks for new innovative ways to help marketers and create a better viewing experience for consumers,” said Kirk McDonald, CMO, Xandr. “Working with our colleagues at AT&T Communications and WarnerMedia, we are uniquely positioned to develop new advertising innovations that engage consumers and provide integral feedback for marketers and brands. The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab will accelerate the adoption of new advertising formats and provide an environment to showcase our collaborative work.”

Architectural firm Design Republic will head the design of the project, with work beginning this summer.