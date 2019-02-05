AT&T Becomes NBA Sponsor Starting During All-Stars

After acquiring long-time National Basketball Association television rights holder Turner, AT&T has signed a broad, multi-year marketing deal with the league that will tip-off at the NBA All Star Game.

AT&T will be the title sponsor of the Slam Dunk competition and presenting partner of NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day. The NBA’s All-Star game is being televised by Turner, now part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit.

The company and the league said they will work together to develop new events and opportunities to bring fans closer to the game through technologies including 4K, virtual reality, mixed reality and other immersive approaches.

“We look forward to working with one of the most iconic leagues in the world, deepening our connection with basketball fans who represent increasingly young, diverse, tech-centric and socially engaged audiences that are important to our company,” said Fiona Carter, chief brand officer, AT&T Communications. “Connecting with these audiences through a great brand like the NBA allows us to grow customer relationships and create more memorable experiences at a game, at home, or on the go.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the world’s leading communications and technology companies, with a slate of activities tipping off during NBA All-Star,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior VP, Media and Business Development. “AT&T will help create unique experiences for the diverse fan bases represented across all of our leagues.”