UP, Aspire Launch on Suddenlink

UP and Aspire have expanded their subscriber base via a launch on systrems owned by Suddenlink Communications.

The networks are now available to the seventh-largest cable operator's 1.1 million video subscribers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, North Carolina and West Virginia, among other states. Deal terms were not disclosed.

With the rollouts, UP is now accesible to more than 67 million homes nationwide, while Aspire, which was launched by Magic Johnson Enterprises in June 2012, now is available to more than 21 million homes in 21 of the top 25 African-American markets across the U.S.

