Asia-Pacific Will Control More Than Half of Subscription Streaming Subscribers By 2031, Research Company Says
MiDiA also predicts that global SVOD revenues will expand by an average of 13.3% annually over the next eight years
After the "big bang" pandemic years, during which direct-to-consumer streaming subscriber growth escalated dramatically, the SVOD business will continue to cool its customer expansion steadily through 2031, MiDiA Research reports.
In its "2024-2031 global subscription video forecasts," the UK research company predicted that global SVOD revenues will steadily climb to $226.241 billion over the next eight years.
Driving revenue and subscriber growth will be the Asia-Pacific region, which will account for 53% of user accounts by 2031.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!