Asia-Pacific Will Control More Than Half of Subscription Streaming Subscribers By 2031, Research Company Says

After the "big bang" pandemic years, during which direct-to-consumer streaming subscriber growth escalated dramatically, the SVOD business will continue to cool its customer expansion steadily through 2031, MiDiA Research reports.

(Image credit: MiDia)

In its "2024-2031 global subscription video forecasts," the UK research company predicted that global SVOD revenues will steadily climb to $226.241 billion over the next eight years.

Global subscription streaming revenue. (Image credit: MiDiA Research)

Driving revenue and subscriber growth will be the Asia-Pacific region, which will account for 53% of user accounts by 2031.

(Image credit: MiDiA Research)