Ashley Judd Joins ‘Berlin Station’ Cast

Ashley Judd has joined the cast of Epix spy drama Berlin Station, as a series regular for season two. The series, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, will begin production in Berlin on March 31 with an eye towards a 2017 return.

Judd will play BB Yates, Berlin's new chief of the station, nicknamed "The Station Whisperer" for her work in shoring up CIA stations in disrepair. Part company loyalist and part maverick, BB toes a dangerous line between serving those above her and empowering those below her.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Ashley Judd to the cast of Berlin Station,” said Mark Greenberg, president and CEO of Epix. “With its illustrious auspices among both cast and producers—and subject matter that is more timely than ever—Berlin Station brings the kind of high-quality, compelling storytelling for which Epix is known. We couldn’t be more excited to embark on a new season.”

Also new to the cast is Keke Palmer.

“We are excited to have Ashley and Keke on board and are eager to begin the second season of this critically acclaimed show in the intriguing city of Berlin with our outstanding partners at Epix,” said Amy Powell, president, Paramount TV.

Judd recently appeared in Black Bear Pictures’ Barry as Ann Dunham, Barack Obama’s mother. Other films include Divergent, Dolphin Tale and De-Lovely. Judd was also in the 2012 ABC mystery series Missing.

Berlin Station follows Daniel Miller, played by Richard Armitage, a new arrival to Berlin’s CIA station who is on a clandestine mission to uncover the source of some leaks.

The series is created and executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Bradford Winters is executive producer and showrunner. Eric Roth, Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content also executive produce.