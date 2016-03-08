Ashley Judd, Jeffrey Tambor Join Disney’s ‘Tangled’ Cast

Disney Channel said that Ashley Judd, Jeffrey Tambor, Richard Kind, Paul F. Tompkins, M.C. Gainey, Jeff Ross and Eden Espinosa have joined the cast of its upcoming animated series Tangled: Before Ever After.

They join the series’ previously announced stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

Tambor, Tompkins, and Gainey will be reprising their roles from the feature film Tangled, which was released over Thanksgiving weekend in 2010 and garnered more than $592 million globally.

Tangled: Before Ever After is set between the events of the feature film and the start of the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After. The series is schedule to premiere in 2017 on Disney Channels worldwide.

Also joining the cast are Sean Hayes, Peter MacNicol, Clancy Brown, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Diedrich Bader, Charles Halford, Steve Blum, James Monroe, Jeremy Jordan and Jonathan Banks.

The casting was announced as part of Disney Media Sales and Marketing’s upfront presentation, which includes 17 new series, 28 current series 785 episodes and two new original movies.