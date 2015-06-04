Ashley Gorman Leaving ‘The View’

Ashley Gorman is exiting ABC’s The View.

Gorman, who has served as a director on the show, will stay on through the end of the current season.

“I’m very grateful to Ashley for his calm hand on the rudder,” said show executive producer Bill Wolff in a memo to staff. “Live TV day in and day out is one of the toughest jobs in television, and Ashley is one of the best.”

Season 18 of The Viewbowed in September with a new set and logo as well as new panelists but suffered an additional change mid-season after Rosie O'Donnell announced her exit.

Deadline was first to report on Gorman's exit.